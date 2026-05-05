The Night Agent will end with its fourth season

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After the first season of The Night Agent arrived and proved to be an immense hit among the Netflix viewers, the streaming platform quickly worked to expand the universe and to bring additional chapters of the story. However, while both the second and the third seasons have been successful in their own right, neither have been as big as the first season, which is no doubt what has driven this latest decision by Netflix.

In a Tudum article, it's confirmed that The Night Agent will officially end with its fourth season. The reason is explained by creator and showrunner Shawn Ryan as the following.

"Ever since the initial success of The Night Agent, I've been obsessed with eventually delivering a proper and thrilling conclusion to the show and to Peter Sutherland's journey."

The fourth season is still on the way with no clear date for its arrival in mind as of yet. In terms of what it will offer, we are told that it will pick up after the cliffhanger ending of Season 3 and that it will feature "some new faces as the story builds toward its final chapter."

Ryan sounds off by celebrating The Night Agent up until this point: "I'm so grateful to Netflix and Sony Pictures Television for partnering with me on The Night Agent and for giving us the space to deliver a definitive final season to our worldwide legion of fans. We are hard at work to complete our story and to make our final season one our fans will never forget."