The Night Agent will be back for a fourth season

HQ

A little while ago, we reported on the news that The Night Agent's creator was expecting a fourth season of the series to be greenlit by Netflix rather soon and now building on that we can share the official confirmation.

The Night Agent will be back for a fourth round of episodes. The streamer has pulled the trigger and ordered another renewal, with this seeing Gabriel Basso returning to his leading role of Peter Sutherland, a government agent tasked with completing tough missions that are massively against the odds.

Speaking about the renewal, showrunner Shawn Ryan has said: "It's been a wild ride filming The Night Agent in five countries across three continents ... and we're so thrilled that the adventures of Peter Sutherland will continue into Season 4. Our writers, our cast, and our crew stand ready to answer the call to bring our incredible fans even more twists, turns, and thrills."

There's no word on plot details as of yet, but we do know that it will pick up after the events of Season 3, where Sutherland expresses a desire to take some time off work, something that clearly won't become too much of a reality...

What did you think about The Night Agent's third season?