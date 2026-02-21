The Night Agent creator is expecting Season 4 to be greenlit soon

HQ

After The Night Agent debuted on Netflix, it received a huge reception from fans, so much so that Netflix soon greenlit two further seasons of the action-drama show. Season 2 dropped in early 2025 and Season 3 followed this week, and now the question naturally is shifting to what the future holds for the series.

No renewal has been issued as of yet for Season 4, but the creator of the series is expecting it all the same. This was confirmed in an interview with Deadline, where Shawn Ryan mentions that a writer's room was issued for Season 4 and that if Netflix wants a new season every year, that's something he and his team can easily accommodate.

"Season 4 is not officially picked up yet, but a while ago, in calendar year 2025, they did quietly pick up a writers room. We've been working for a while on the storyline. We have some scripts, we are breaking stories. I think you know from the tax credit, there's a date by which you need to be filming by; there's time for us at the moment."

Speaking about the cadence of new seasons, Ryan explains: "This cadence is easy. Compared to all the network stuff I did back in the day, you would have just finished making 22 episodes and before you're even done doing post on that final episode, the writers room is starting up for the next season. When I was doing The Shield and The Unit, I think I made something like 44 episodes of TV in a calendar year. So this is nothing compared to that."

Have you been following The Night Agent and would like a fourth season?