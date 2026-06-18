The new Google Home speaker has a 360 degree audio and a deeper integration with Gemini

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During the fall of 2025, Google teased that it was working on an all-new Google Home speaker due out sometime in mid 2026. And today pre-orders can be made for the new Google Home speaker, that is out as of June 25, 2026, as reported by Engadget.

The Google Home was created to deliver clear 360 degree audio in an even more compact chassis. And paired with Google's TV Streamer, it can serve up stereo audio when you're watching movies.

The outside of the speaker is covered in a 3D knit fabric made from recycled materials and will be available in four colors: hazel, porcelain, jade and berry. Another change is that in lieu of putting indicator lights behind the speaker's mesh covering, Google opted for a ring of LEDs around the speaker's base to provide more dynamic feedback when its mic is on and listening to commands or responding to questions.

The Google Home also is firmly integrated with Gemini as the primary digital assistant. The speaker can use Gemini to do things like perform more complicated or multi-step commands like dimming all the lights in a room, playing music and setting a timer with a single query, or asking Gemini to find a recipe for a specific dish before adding those ingredients to your shopping list.

If you want to utilize the speaker's "full potential", you will need to have a subscription to Google Home Premium. With a standard plan, users will get access to Gemini Live, which offers "deeper, more free-flowing chatbot-like conversations" along with enhanced automation capabilities. With a premium plan, there are additional features including the AI-powered Home Brief, which summarizes all the events being tracked by compatible security cams, video doorbells "and more", plus AI-based alert notifications and home video history.

The new Google Home speaker is available for pre-order now for $100. Sales start June 25, 2026.