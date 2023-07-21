The NES classic Blue Shadow is seemingly getting a remake

HQ

Blue Shadow, known in North America as Shadow of the Ninja, was released here almost exactly 32 years ago for the Nintendo Entertainment System. It may now be largely forgotten, but that hasn't stopped the Tengo Project (a subsidiary of Natsume Atari) from suggesting that it's time for a remake.

In a new video, Tengo Project composer Hiroyuki Iwatsuki visited former composer Iku Mizutani. He says that they are working on a remake of one of the titles Mizutani was involved in and asks him to take care of the music. When asked if he remembers the music, he starts playing the intro to Blue Shadow. Then we see some images from the new version, some of which you can see below.

While we still doesn't have an official announcement, it's pretty obvious what this is all about.