The monsoon is back: It's raining again in India

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The other day we reported about India's Mumbai registering the driest June in 12 years and rationing water supply in several areas. The reason? The delay of the monsoon rains, which were expected a couple of weeks earlier. Now, the climatic phenomenon has suddenly revived, which means a relief for the financial capital.

After the hiatus over western India, the rains are now gaining momentum and moving into parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, and Odisha, reports Reuters.

The turn of events should at least help drying crops and ease heat and water stress in the country. The monsoon has always been crucial for India's agriculture, reservoirs, and wider economy, especially given how nearly half of the country's farmland doesn't use irrigation. Mumbai itself is expected to receive monsoon rains within two days, putting an end to the water cuts.

However, the season is still running well below normal. As previously reported, India received more than 42% less rainfall than average in June up until yesterday, so there's a lot of catch up to do. And despite the return of the monsoon, rainfall this week is also expected to stay below normal. The full monsoon season is currently forecast at 90% of the long-period average, and the source says this is partly due to El Niño.