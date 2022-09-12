The Mandalorian is back in first season three teaser

HQ

This month, Star Wars fans will be able to indulge in the Star Wars spy thriller Andor, but Disney knows a whole lot of you are looking forward to the helmeted gunslinger and his green little companion as well. That's why Disney has posted a teaser trailer for the third season of The Mandalorian, which also confirms that the series won't premiere until next year (in February). A bit of a bummer, of course, but at least it looks to be another lavish adventure and this time the focus seems to be on the return of the Mandalorian culture.

