The Mandalorian is back in first season three teaser

We won't get to see the series until February next year however.

This month, Star Wars fans will be able to indulge in the Star Wars spy thriller Andor, but Disney knows a whole lot of you are looking forward to the helmeted gunslinger and his green little companion as well. That's why Disney has posted a teaser trailer for the third season of The Mandalorian, which also confirms that the series won't premiere until next year (in February). A bit of a bummer, of course, but at least it looks to be another lavish adventure and this time the focus seems to be on the return of the Mandalorian culture.

How excited are you for more Mandalorian and Grogu?

