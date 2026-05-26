The Mandalorian & Grogu draws in $163 million in its opening weekend

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The Mandalorian & Grogu is the first Star Wars movie we've seen in cinemas in seven years, and over its four-day opening weekend, it has raked in a total of $163 million. Probably not as much as Lucasfilm and Disney were hoping, but put up against a production budget of $150 million, it doesn't look too bad.

Rumour is that thanks to a hefty marketing campaign, the movie will need around $500 million from the box office alone to break even. The following weekends for The Mandalorian & Grogu will be incredibly important, and it'll have to charm international audiences a bit more, too. According to Box Office Mojo, the film grabbed $100 million in the US, but globally it got $63 million.

Another major American success story is Obsession. The horror film was apparently made on a shoestring budget of just $750,000, and yet it has earned $68 million in the weeks since its debut at the box office. Strong word of mouth around Obsession is making people go and see it, even breaking the pattern of a movie losing interest after its opening weekend. Obsession has only got stronger over time, making it one of the year's biggest success stories and one of the most profitable movies in years.

If you've not yet seen The Mandalorian & Grogu, and want to know if it's worth the watch, check out our review here.