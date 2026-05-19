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Star Wars and Marvel, two of Disney's most valuable properties, have really burnt themselves to exhaustion in recent years with the endless flow of streaming series, gatekeeping basically everyone but their most loyal fans with overly complicated world building, continuity spread in multiple series like The Book of Boba Fett or Ahsoka, incessant call-backs and the recycling of past characters and ideas from side projects just for the sake of nostalgia. More often than not that resulted in products of questionable quality that failed to gather much interest, except for one big exception, Andor, thankfully created as far away from Dave Filoni as possible.

The fact that the first Star Wars movie in seven years after the traumatic Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker (2019) is continuation of a Disney+ series sounded, in theory, like the epitome of the Star Wars (and Marvel) problem: an alarming lack of new ideas. The Mandalorian TV series went very quickly from being a fresh and exciting new way of enjoying Star Wars to being the root of the problem. The 'Mandoverse' was boggy narratively, relied too much on knowledge from prior animated shows, and banked most of its appeal into the idolisation of niche characters like Cad Bane, Bo Katan, Thrawn, or everyone from Rebels to compensate for frequent flat visuals and dull directing (the same problems that afflicted Obi-Wan Kenobi and Skeleton Crew).

There's a reason why many people tuned off halfway through The Mandalorian: Season 3, as viewers wanted to watch fun stories in the Star Wars universe, and those stories were simply not enjoyable anymore. Even those that persevered did it mostly out of nerdy world-building curiosity rather than true excitement.

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The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in cinemas with hype at an all-time low for a Star Wars movie, with mainstream audiences long gone and most loyal fans tired and bored. That's why I'm shocked that not only I found the film very enjoyable, but I consider it, against all odds, a firm step in the right direction to revitalise the franchise as a whole. It's not the grand finale of seven years of disjointed streaming narratives aimed at hardcore Star Wars fans, but a retreat to the absolute basic ingredients of Star Wars (light-hearted fun and adventure), a fresh start, or using Hollywood terminology, a soft-reboot, to cater to an audience sometimes overlooked: kids.

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If you're reading this, The Mandalorian and Grogu probably isn't for you

George Lucas famously said that he made Star Wars, the original 1977 film, for 12-year-olds. But as fans grew older, they demanded more complexity, and engaged in the more adult-oriented side-stories in the Expanded Universe (frequently confusing edginess for maturity). The Mandalorian and Grogu isn't a movie made for those Star Wars fans. It's a movie made for the 12-year-olds of today, with a paper-thin script, very basic (but effective) emotional motifs, and a copious amount of action scenes.

If you expect this to movie be a Season 4 of the show, a continuation of the character arcs and mysteries developed in previous seasons and shows, you will be thoroughly disappointed. There are no Skywalkers, no Thrawns, no Moff Gideons, no Cobb Vanths, no Snoke clones, no Glup Shittos. All of those plot-threads are ignored, maybe waiting for another time, or maybe being slowly phased out, with insider Daniel Richtman recently suggesting that plans for a film concluding the 'Mandoverse' with Thrawn acting as the Star Wars' Thanos has been cancelled.

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In any case, Jon Favreau has expressed many times that this movie was conceived as a standalone story made for the young fans who may be experiencing their first Star Wars movie in the cinema. The results are obvious: the story is built very simply (from point A to point B to point A to...), with Mando going on low-stake quests, just as in the earlier episodes of the show. It's set in the backdrop of the remnants of the Empire and the New Republic, but very little is told or shown about it, instead focusing on an extremely limited number of characters... and almost none of them human.

Some will find it too basic. The most frequent complaint you'll hear about the movie is that it feels like a two-hour episode, and that's quite right. Any adults watching will probably wish for a more ambitious story with more interesting characters, wasting the opportunity to once again show the grey antiheroes of the underworlds, as Solo: A Star Wars Story did back in 2018. Jon Favreau took to the heart the plan of making a children's movie, which this unambiguously is, so you can accept it or not, but it's pointless to protest. This may not be the film for you, but it's not a bad film.

Being made for kids doesn't mean that it's empty or devoid of meaning and heart like other recent children's movies. Favreau puts big emphasis on the father-son relationship between Mando and Grogu which, it's fair to say, has always been the core of the series since Season 1, with the rest of subplots always being secondary. Mando himself doesn't evolve much during the film (it's also fair to say that he already evolved during the main series, so it's not a huge fault), but Grogu has enough things to do on his own to earn the right of being in the title of the movie, especially in a part of the film that acts as the emotional backbone that holds and gives meaning to all the noise that comes before and after.

There aren't many quiet moments in a film that has nearly a dozen massive action set-pieces, but thankfully the film knows when to slow down when it needs to. Of course, most of the time, The Mandalorian and Grogu is a string of action scenes, and almost all of them involve a giant monster of some kind. Never before a Star Wars movie had leaned so much on the creatures, to the point that, aside from a forgettable role from Sigourney Weaver, there are almost no human characters. Jeremy Allen White does voice an interesting version of Rotta the Hutt, last seen as a "Baby Jabba" in 2008's The Clone Wars film, and Martin Scorsese voices a character that looks like him and is actually a relative to the character from the same species that Favreau voiced in the Han Solo movie (me disliking the 'Mandoverse' doesn't mean I'm not something of a Star Wars nerd myself).

If one thing is certain is that the film doesn't want to disappoint if you want to watch action scenes, and it has fights and battles of all kinds (perhaps even too many, as it can feel a bit tedious sometimes), accentuated by another incredible score from Ludwig Göransson. What Disney saved on actors they certainly spent it on puppets, CGI, and animatronics, including a truly awesome homage to old-school practical effects towards the end...

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The Mandalorian and Grogu is a braver movie than you think

I predict The Mandalorian and Grogu will become another very divisive Star Wars production, like many others before it. Not to the extremes of films like Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, but those who like it will simply enjoy it, and those who dislike it will probably forget about it soon. Almost nobody will be too enthusiastic nor too offended by its existence but many children who don't care about who Boba Fett is, let alone Thrawn, but do know Grogu, and will probably adore it as their first Star Wars experience on the big screen.

Despite having nothing to do with the Force, the Jedi, or the Empire, The Mandalorian and Grogu is Star Wars in its purest form: pulp action-adventure with a heart, visual artistry with real craftmanship that deserves to be seen on a big screen, and a touching father and son relationship, even if it can feel unambitious and lacklustre.

But scratch further and the shocking truth reveals itself: the biggest surprise from The Mandalorian and Grogu is not what is in the movie, but what isn't: its willingness to ignore all the continuity from the Disney+ series and replace it for a light and sometimes silly story is not the cheap, lazy, and desperate marketing play from Disney we all thought this movie would be, but a bold and drastic move to save a dying franchise by losing all dead weight and retreating back to basics, before bouncing back into brand new and exciting directions. Sometimes, a step backwards can also be a step forward.

It may be a bit too much to say that the Mandalorian and Grogu has actually killed the old Star Wars universe, but it's nevertheless funny to think that they did, and for once I have a good feeling about all of this. And... is it a good film? I honestly found it to be an adorable, spectacular, super entertaining, and uncomplicated adventure and I can't wait to watch it again.