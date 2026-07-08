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If you enjoy driving, I hope you haven't ended up living in Singapore. The city-state is one of the world's most prosperous metropolises, but its limited space has forced the government to restrict vehicle use to an extent seen nowhere else in the world.

To own a car in Singapore, you must obtain a special licence (which allows you to buy a car and use it for 10 years), but the cost of these licences - limited to one million - is skyrocketing due to high demand. Currently, according to the latest figures from Reuters, a licence for a standard passenger car in Singapore costs over 100,000 US dollars.

By comparison, the average annual household income in the city-state is 149,352 Singapore dollars, whilst a small government-subsidised flat costs more than 139,000 Singapore dollars. The price of a certificate is now equivalent to the cost of buying four Toyota Corollas in the United States. The same vehicle in Singapore, including the certificate, registration fees and taxes, would cost 179,888 Singapore dollars (around 139,000 US dollars).

So the question is: does the average citizen really need a car in Singapore? The answer is no. The MRT system is one of the fastest, cleanest and most reliable in the world, and the bus service covers the whole island. And if you want to follow the example of the majority of the population, the preferred option is to hire a bicycle or a small moped and get around freely on the dedicated cycle lanes.