The King of Games makes his return in Yu-Gi-Oh!'s new Chaos Origins set

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Whether you're a fan who's been duelling since the beginning, or you're someone who hasn't trusted in the heart of the cards since the original anime aired on our TV screens, chances are if you know Yu-Gi-Oh! you know Yami Yugi. The iconic protagonist of the original anime and manga isn't always looking for a duel these days, but now he's back as part of the new Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG set Chaos Origins.

Chaos Origins marks the launch of what Konami and Yu-Gi-Oh! describes as "Starlight 2.0." Essentially, we've got some updated Starlight Rares included in this set, adopting some of the adjustments in mechanics players have already seen in some territories. Starlight 2.0 is just a description of how this new box is viewed internally, by the way, it's not an official marker of rarity or a new name for cards to be identified by.

What's unique for Chaos Origins, outside of the fancy new redesigns for some classic Yugi cards that we'll get to, is that it doesn't have any Main Deck monsters. Instead, you have to place your Monster cards in the Spell and Trap zones. Chaos Origins has a chess theme and contains 100 cards for you to add to your collections and decks.

As mentioned, some of Yugi's most memorable monsters make a return in this set, including Kuriboh, Celtic Guardian, Summoned Skull, and more. Still praying for a Gazelle the King of Mythical Beasts update, but realistically it's hard to argue that these aren't some of the most memorable monsters we've seen Yugi bring to the duelling arena.

Chaos Origins is available now.