The internet is in an uproar after an 81-year-old gamer grandma was swatted

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GrammaCrackers, an 81-year-old gamer, was sitting at home streaming herself playing Minecraft, just as she had been doing for the past 15 days. Her goal has been to raise money for cancer treatment for her 17-year-old grandchild, and she has also streamed other titles such as Fortnite (with some success!), Rocket League, and Roblox.

A noble and commendable cause in a country that doesn't have universal healthcare, but unfortunately, she was rudely interrupted. Some schmuck who was following her stream apparently thought it was a good idea to ruin things for the 81-year-old woman and her grandchild battling cancer. TheGamer reports that she was subjected to so-called "swatting," meaning someone sent the police after her. About twenty police cars, five SWAT vehicles, several drones, and a large number of heavily armed officers raided her home and broke in early on May 19.

Fortunately, everything turned out okay in the end, and GrammaCracker is reportedly already back to streaming, but we must once again acknowledge that, unfortunately, there are truly tragic individuals even in the world of gaming.