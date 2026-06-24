The Immortal finally gets a win in Invincible Vs' new gameplay trailer

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The Immortal is heading to Invincible VS. One of the most iconic Guardians of the Globe, and the only one who manages to survive Omni-Man's initial slaughter of the group, is coming in the first batch of new playable characters, arriving on June 30th alongside Universa.

The Immortal looks like quite a fast-paced bruiser style of fighter. Like Anissa or Nolan, he likes to get in against an opponent and beat them down with some quick and powerful combos. Unlike those characters, though, The Immortal looks to have a unique ability where once he's downed, he returns to life with a fraction of his HP, allowing for one last burst of strength before he's put down for good.

We get to see The Immortal pound on Battle Beast, Rexplode, Ella Mental, and more in the trailer below, but perhaps the biggest surprise is not seeing The Immortal get a dub, but seeing his new skin. If you ever wanted to play a super-powered Honest Abe in a fighting game, now you can as Invincible VS will give The Immortal such a skin as an alternate look.