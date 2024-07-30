The Houston Outlaws is shutting down

HQ

Following the closure of the Overwatch League, the many different OWL organisations were left with the task of figuring out what to do with the franchises and communities they had developed. For some teams, this included simply adapting to a new competitive environment, like the Toronto Ultra and the Shock in the Overwatch Champions Series. Others decided to explore the world of content creation, as was the case for the Houston Outlaws.

But this avenue has seemingly not gone as planned as now it has been affirmed that Outlaws Entertainment, the parent company of the Houston Outlaws and Team Axle, is shutting down. As to why, a statement adds:

"It was a wonderful run with many highs and some unfortunate lows since the brand began seven years ago with the launch of the Houston Outlaws as one of the inaugural teams in the Overwatch League. Unfortunately, we're unable to deliver a sustainable business model."

There's no mention as to what will happen to the various signed members of Outlaws Entertainment, but they have each likely been released from their contracts now.