The House of the Dead 2: Remake launches in August

HQ

As we were able to report earlier this year, Sega is planning a comeback for its classic The House of the Dead series. The games were immensely popular in the second half of the 90s, and let us blast zombies with light guns in wickedly cheezy ampaigns.

Now a premiere date has been set for The House of the Dead 2: Remake, and apparently we don't have to wait very long to get started with the zombie slaughter. Already on August 7, it's premiere time, but only for PC and Switch. It will also launch for both PlayStation and Xbox, but only at a later date.

Nevertheless, GamingBolt has information about these releases and, via an interview with the developers, reveals that it will be possible to play the game on PlayStation 5 Pro and Xbox Series X in close to 4K at 120 frames per second:

"Our base target resolution across all platforms is 1080p, though both standard versions of PS5 and Xbox Series consoles consistently push closer to native 4K in practice. In terms of performance, we're aiming for a stable 60 FPS on the base versions of each platform. For PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X, the game will support up to 120 FPS, offering an even smoother experience for players with compatible displays."

While the story is definitely not the most important thing in a game like this, we can't help but share this cult classic synopsis. This is what a good zombie storyline should look like, that's all you need to have fun:

"In February 2000, a small city was suddenly overrun by hostile creatures. Two AMS agents, James Taylor and Gary Stewart, were sent to investigate. Upon arrival, they noticed that the situation resembled the Curien Mansion incident from 1998. Determined to uncover the source of the infestation, they began shooting their way through hordes of creatures."