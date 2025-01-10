The House of the Dead 2: Remake is coming to PC and consoles this spring

In the late 90s, fans had the opportunity to experience the fantastically entertaining rail shooter that is The House of the Dead series. The millennia even ended with The House of the Dead 2 making its arrival, a game that like its predecessor became a beloved staple in arcades around the world. If you missed the hype that was The House of the Dead 2 in the late 90s, we have some good news for you.

Developer Megapixel Studio has revealed that The House of the Dead 2: Remake is soon set to make its appearance on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. This new version with drastically improved graphics and visuals will be launching in spring 2025, and with that date edging ever closer, you can now check out the announcement trailer for the game below.

It should be said that we don't yet know an exact release date, meaning we'll have to stay tuned to hear more on that front.

Are you excited for more The House of the Dead?