The HLTV Awards finalists have been confirmed

The awards ceremony will be taking place in Belgrade, Serbia next week.
The finalists for the HLTV Awards, which celebrate the best-of-the-best in the Counter-Strike esports industry over the past calendar year, have been announced ahead of the main awards ceremony taking place in Belgrade, Serbia as soon as next week. The show will look to highlight a bunch of the biggest and most successful teams and names, and with the show set to happen on January 11, 2025, you can see the full list of finalists below.