Counter-Strike 2

The HLTV Awards finalists have been confirmed

The awards ceremony will be taking place in Belgrade, Serbia next week.

The finalists for the HLTV Awards, which celebrate the best-of-the-best in the Counter-Strike esports industry over the past calendar year, have been announced ahead of the main awards ceremony taking place in Belgrade, Serbia as soon as next week. The show will look to highlight a bunch of the biggest and most successful teams and names, and with the show set to happen on January 11, 2025, you can see the full list of finalists below.

Team of the Year:



  • G2 Esports

  • Natus Vincere

  • Team Spirit

Women's Team of the Year:



  • Furia

  • Imperial

  • NAVI Javelins

Rookie of the Year:



  • Danil "donk" Kryshkovets

  • Mario "malbsMd" Samayoa

  • Myroslav "zont1x" Plakhotia

Women's Player of the Year:



  • Ana "ANa" Dumbravă

  • Victoria "tory" Kazieva

  • Zainab 'zAAz' Turkie

Skin of The Year:



  • AK-47 | Inheritance (Endrit)

  • M4A1-S | Black Lotus (moonfighter)

  • Zeus x27 | Olympus (apel8)

Streamer of The Year:



  • Dima_wallhacks

  • Erik "⁠fl0m⁠" Flom

  • Mark "⁠ohnePixel⁠" Zimmermann

Creator of The Year:



  • 3kliksphilip

  • NadeKing

  • Virre CS2

Event of The Year:



  • IEM Katowice 2024

  • PGL Major Copenhagen 2024

  • Perfect World Shanghai Major 2024

Talent of The Year:



  • James "⁠BanKs⁠" Banks

  • Conner "⁠Scrawny⁠" Girvan

  • Chad "⁠SPUNJ⁠" Burchill

IGL of The Year:



  • Aleksi "Aleksib" Virolainen

  • Leonid "chopper" Vishnyakov

  • Finn "karrigan" Andersen

Awper of The Year:



  • Ilya "m0NESY" Osipov

  • Dmitry "sh1ro" Sokolov

  • Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut

Anchor of The Year:



  • Valeriy "b1t" Vakhovskiy

  • Jimi "Jimpphat" Salo

  • Myroslav "zont1x" Plakhotia

Closer of The Year:



  • Valeriy "b1t" Vakhovskiy

  • Jimi "Jimpphat" Salo

  • Justinas "jL" Lekavicius

Opener of The Year:



  • Danil "donk" Kryshkovets

  • Jonathan "EliGE" Jablonowski

  • Nikola "NiKo" Kovač

Coach of The Year:



  • Andrey "B1ad3" Gorodenskiy

  • Sergey "hally" Shavaev

  • Dennis "sycrone" Nielsen

Highlight of The Year:



  • Donk - AK-47 1v5

  • jL - Deagle + AK-47 ACE

  • NiKo - Deagle ACE

