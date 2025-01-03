The HLTV Awards finalists have been confirmed

HQ

The finalists for the HLTV Awards, which celebrate the best-of-the-best in the Counter-Strike esports industry over the past calendar year, have been announced ahead of the main awards ceremony taking place in Belgrade, Serbia as soon as next week. The show will look to highlight a bunch of the biggest and most successful teams and names, and with the show set to happen on January 11, 2025, you can see the full list of finalists below.

Team of the Year:



G2 Esports



Natus Vincere



Team Spirit



Women's Team of the Year:



Furia



Imperial



NAVI Javelins



Rookie of the Year:



Danil "donk" Kryshkovets



Mario "malbsMd" Samayoa



Myroslav "zont1x" Plakhotia



Women's Player of the Year:



Ana "ANa" Dumbravă



Victoria "tory" Kazieva



Zainab 'zAAz' Turkie



Skin of The Year:



AK-47 | Inheritance (Endrit)



M4A1-S | Black Lotus (moonfighter)



Zeus x27 | Olympus (apel8)



Streamer of The Year:



Dima_wallhacks



Erik "⁠fl0m⁠" Flom



Mark "⁠ohnePixel⁠" Zimmermann



Creator of The Year:



3kliksphilip



NadeKing



Virre CS2



Event of The Year:



IEM Katowice 2024



PGL Major Copenhagen 2024



Perfect World Shanghai Major 2024



Talent of The Year:



James "⁠BanKs⁠" Banks



Conner "⁠Scrawny⁠" Girvan



Chad "⁠SPUNJ⁠" Burchill



IGL of The Year:



Aleksi "Aleksib" Virolainen



Leonid "chopper" Vishnyakov



Finn "karrigan" Andersen



Awper of The Year:



Ilya "m0NESY" Osipov



Dmitry "sh1ro" Sokolov



Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut



Anchor of The Year:



Valeriy "b1t" Vakhovskiy



Jimi "Jimpphat" Salo



Myroslav "zont1x" Plakhotia



Closer of The Year:



Valeriy "b1t" Vakhovskiy



Jimi "Jimpphat" Salo



Justinas "jL" Lekavicius



Opener of The Year:



Danil "donk" Kryshkovets



Jonathan "EliGE" Jablonowski



Nikola "NiKo" Kovač



Coach of The Year:



Andrey "B1ad3" Gorodenskiy



Sergey "hally" Shavaev



Dennis "sycrone" Nielsen



Highlight of The Year: