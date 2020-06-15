The history of Killer Instinct revealed in new documentary

You're watching Advertisements

Rare's Killer Instinct was released in the arcades back in 1994, and one year later it got the immortal Super Nintendo version that became the big breakthrough for the series. But have you ever wondered why Rare - that worked so closely with Nintendo - suddenly created a brutal fighting game for the arcades, and what happened next with the series? Do you just want to know why did we have to wait until 2013 for the sequel?

Now you can get the answers to those questions and a whole lot more thanks to a new documentary, almost two hours long, made by Hold Back to Block. We can really recommend FIGHT ON: The Killer Instinct Story which tells a fascinating story and has plenty of really fun trivia to offer. There are also interviews with important people behind the game, like the Creative Director, Ken Lobb.

Head over this way to take a look. It is really well spent time and you'll learn a lot while having a good time.