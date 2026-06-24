The historic 80th Festival de Cannes announces its official dates

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We attended the 79th Festival de Cannes last month for the second year in a row (and you can check out our coverage here), and while it was a strong edition, next year's promises to be quite special. Officially named "Festival de Cannes: Édition Anniversaire", the 80th iteration of the best regarded movie festival will turn a round number, and both industry insiders and attendees were already looking forward to whatever the organisers have in store.

And they have now unveiled the official dates. The 80th Cannes Film Festival will be hold in its traditional premises, but slightly earlier in the calendar, as it'll celebrate its anniversary edition from May 11 to 22, 2027.

Organisers write:

"Eight decades of cinema, discoveries and encounters... Join us next May to celebrate this milestone anniversary and continue the adventure together!"

What do you think will make Cannes 80 special? We at Gamereactor sure hope to be back there for the third time... and for eighty more!