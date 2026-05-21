The Heelers joins Funko Pop! with figures of Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli

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It's hard to think of any major franchise (or minor one, for that matter) that hasn't made an appearance as a Funko Pop! figure. Despite facing some financial difficulties, Funko remains one of the most recognised collectibles brands. And now it has launched a new range of products inspired by the most famous dog family on television today: Bluey.

The Australian animated phenomenon, which premiered in 2018, is a true smash hit that has ended up surpassing other big names in popularity, even Mickey Mouse himself, amongst younger children. So it makes sense that her adventures are stepping off the screen and are now being transformed into a collection of 13 Funko products.

Among the figures are, in addition to several of the star dog, Bluey, her little sister Bingo, her mother Chilli and her father Bandit, others such as a Jumbo figure of Bluey over 25 cm tall, a set featuring Bluey and Bingo dressed as the elderly ladies Janet and Rita, who are very popular in their games, and also a collection of Funko 'minis' featuring Bluey's schoolmates, such as Chloe, Mackenzie, Rusty, Indy, Coco, Snickers, Jack and Winton.

You can get your hands on the Bluey Funko Pop! collection via this link, and get ready, because a film is in the works and set to hit cinemas soon.