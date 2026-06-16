The Harry Potter TV series has found its Peeves: Peter Serafinowicz has joined the cast

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While the Harry Potter films did a lot right, one area they decided to avoid altogether was including the character of Peeves, a naughty and pesky ghost resident of Hogwarts who would routinely torment the students and even occasionally get wrapped up in major narrative events (i.e. being paralyzed by the Chamber of Secrets' basilisk).

For the upcoming TV series adaptation of Harry Potter, Peeves will be featured and now we know exactly who is set to play the cheeky chap. Peter Serafinowicz has been cast as Peeves, as per Variety.

It's unclear how this performance will be featured, i.e. will Peeves be solely CGI with Serafinowicz's voice overlaid or will the ghost be presented in a form of live-action as was the case in the films with John Cleese as Nearly Headless Nick, for example.

With this in mind, expect to soon be introduced to the tricksy and naughty ghost in the months ahead.