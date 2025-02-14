The Goonies 2 is closer than ever before: Warner has hired a screenwriter

HQ

Rumours about a sequel to The Goonies have been circulating for as long as the beloved Rchard Donner and Steven Spielberg movie released... 40 years ago. Plans to make a sequel never came to fruitiong, but it seems that today, The Goonies 2 is closer than ever. According to Deadline, Warner Bros. has approved the film, and even hired a screenwriter.

Potsy Ponciroli, director of Old Henry (a western starring Tim Blake Nelson) will be the screenwriter of the film, with Steven Spielberg, Chris Columbus and Lauren Shuler Donner as producers. No other details have been confirmeds.

Members of the cast reunited just two weeks ago for the imprint ceremony of Ke Huy Quan's hand and foot in Hollywood. Josh Brolin, Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Martha Plimpton and Quan could be asked to return, but nothing is yet known.

But in case there was any doubt, this information is legit, and comes from credible source, Deadline, unlike the rumours that circulated last September, which were denied by Plimpton. It may take a while, as Ponciroli will next direct another western, The Rescue, which will film this summer for Skydance.

Are you excited about a new Goonies movie? Unless the project falls apart, it will be happening...