The Goonies actress denies report about The Goonies 2 being greenlit and being filmed next year

Earlier this week, the world erupted into a bit of a rampage when a report started circulating claiming that The Goonies was getting a sequel and that it was being filmed as soon as next summer. There were even claims that Steven Spielberg was attached as a director and that most of the original cast would be reprising their roles too. This is seemingly completely false.

Actress Martha Plimpton, known for playing Stef in the original film, has taken to Instagram to specifically state that no such sequel has been greenlit, is in development, nor planning to film next summer. She says that none of this information is real and that The Goonies 2 is not going to be happening in the near future.

Plimpton states: "People, there is no Goonies 2 script, there is no one "attached", Spielberg is not directing, it's not real."

This also aligns with comments made by co-star Corey Feldman on X earlier in the week, where he stated: "2'SDAY, IS #GOONIES2 REAL?! EVERY1 IS ASKING...I CAN OFFICIALLY TELL U 100% NO! I HAV NO INFO THAT A SEQUEL IS IN THE WORX".

So, it seems we'll have to wait longer, perhaps forever for this beloved film to receive a continuation.