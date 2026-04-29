The genre of games featuring anthropomorphic animals adopts a noir aesthetic to bring us No Stone Unturned

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It's not a complaint by any means, but it's curious how a particular aesthetic pops up every now and then in the media, with several examples appearing in quick succession. If we look at recent examples, we have everything from the laid-back life simulator Animal Crossing: New Horizons to narrative adventures like Rockbeasts or Goodbye Volcano High (although these featured essentially anthropomorphic teenage dinosaurs). In short, there is an audience for this type of visual design, and today we have a new example of it.

Although we say 'new'—because it's arriving today in early access on Steam—the truth is that No Stone Unturned is a project we've been keeping an eye on for nearly a year now, ever since we first encountered it at Gamescom 2025. Its creator, Gareth Owens, told us back then that he thought it would be fun to follow a complete klutz on his journey to becoming the world's greatest detective, and that honour falls to Detective Cox, the squirrel protagonist.

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Today marks the start of his first case, 'Cat Got Your Tongue' (more will follow in future content updates), but you can already enjoy this intriguing No Stone Unturned, which turns the investigation and puzzle genre on its head with a very animalistic and comical twist. Check out the gameplay trailer below.