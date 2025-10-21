New mystery puzzler No Stone Unturned won't feature a master sleuth, but that makes the game all the more fun

As someone who has been writing mystery stories since he was pretending to be a 30-something writer online, No Stone Unturned's creator Gareth Owens has more of a connection to the genre than most. He's been embroiled in the world of master detectives and uncrackable cases almost since birth, and therefore decided to take a different approach with the protagonist of his game No Stone Unturned.

"You never got to actually do anything that made sense. It was just this genius, Sherlock, Poirot, they would go off and they would look at all the evidence and they would compute it like a genius and then tell you the answer later and I thought there's no fun in that," Owens explained during our interview at Gamescom. "Why not have a character that is an absolute idiot but is still going to become the greatest detective in the world anyway? I think that that speaks to my view on life as well. I think that no matter who you are if you're willing to try hard enough and not willing to give up you can get something."

The protagonist of the game, Detective Cox, is as confident as he is incorrect about most of his deductions, but in No Stone Unturned, you'll be guiding him to solve the mystery of why the chicken crossed the road.

Cox isn't just limited to the game, though, as he'll also be involved in a comic book and he's being brought to life as a puppet in collaboration with the Jim Henson Company. Find out more about that in our full interview below: