The first trailer for Robert Eggers' Werwulf is officially here

Ahead of its release this December, Robert Eggers has shown off his upcoming horror movie Werwulf, which sees us take on yet another historical setting with a dark and mythological twist. Werwfulf stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, playing a man who has been cursed.

What that curse is should be pretty clear considering the title and premise of the film, but we don't see what our protagonist looks like as a werewolf at all in the trailer. There's what looks like a transformation scene right at the end, but we don't see Taylor-Johnson adopt a long snout, claws, or a lot of additional body hair.

Looks like we'll have to wait for a new trailer or to see the film for ourselves on the 25th of December to see what the werewolf looks like in the final product. It's not just Aaron Taylor-Johnson on his lonesome in this piece, as Lily-Rose Depp plays his character's wife, and it looks like she's undergone quite a transformation herself to prepare for the role. The farmer we follow in the film believes his family is cursed just as he is, but we'll have to see if he can spare them of a bloody fate at the hands of hunters.