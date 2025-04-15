Zach Cregger's next film seems to have some connection to Barbarian

Horror fans are in for a real treat later this year, as we're expecting the next film from director Zach Cregger (who is expected to be helming the next Resident Evil adaptation) to make its arrival. It's known as Weapons, and as Warner Bros. slowly gears up in its efforts of showing off more of the film, a website has now made its debut that shares a few teasers and even a reference to Cregger's former work Barbarian.

The website is known as Maybrook News and features an article, a text that explores the unusual disappearance of 17 children, each of whom seemed to have left their respective homes simultaneously at 2:17 AM. The report notes that this happened "without any signs of force," and that since a school gathering has taken place to ease the unsettled parents.

As for the Barbarian connection, the article also features a link to another article that explores an "underground prison discovered in rental home," which for anyone who clicks on this finds themselves reading a report that basically unpacks the Barbarian plot.

As footage of Weapons was shown at CinemaCon, we can expect a trailer to arrive sooner rather than later, especially since the film is intending to premiere in August.