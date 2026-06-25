The first images and plot synopsis for the Ghostbusters animated series known as Night Shift has been shared
The project will be coming to Netflix in 2027.
The Annecy Film Festival has provided fans with a boatload of news and information about all things animation over the past few days, with plenty coming from Netflix. The streamer continues to be a prime location for animation, and this will be continued in 2027 when the series known as Ghostbusters: Night Shift debuts.
This project is a sequel to Ghostbusters II, as it follows a cast of New Yorkers in 1994 as they are tasked with facing their fears and fighting off a bunch of ghosts to protect the Big Apple from supernatural invaders again.
The official plot synopsis provides extra depth and colour, adding the following: "New York City, 1994. Five years after the Ghostbusters took the Statue of Liberty for a walk, a new supernatural threat hits the Big Apple. Now, a group of scrappy New Yorkers must suit up, face their fears, and bust some ghosts."
We don't yet know the firm premiere date for Ghostbusters: Night City, other than it will debut in 2027 on Netflix, but you can see some early images of the project below.