The first images and plot synopsis for the Ghostbusters animated series known as Night Shift has been shared

The Annecy Film Festival has provided fans with a boatload of news and information about all things animation over the past few days, with plenty coming from Netflix. The streamer continues to be a prime location for animation, and this will be continued in 2027 when the series known as Ghostbusters: Night Shift debuts.

This project is a sequel to Ghostbusters II, as it follows a cast of New Yorkers in 1994 as they are tasked with facing their fears and fighting off a bunch of ghosts to protect the Big Apple from supernatural invaders again.

The official plot synopsis provides extra depth and colour, adding the following: "New York City, 1994. Five years after the Ghostbusters took the Statue of Liberty for a walk, a new supernatural threat hits the Big Apple. Now, a group of scrappy New Yorkers must suit up, face their fears, and bust some ghosts."

We don't yet know the firm premiere date for Ghostbusters: Night City, other than it will debut in 2027 on Netflix, but you can see some early images of the project below.