The Finals destroys everything in impressive gameplay trailer

HQ

It wasn't surprising that destructible environments were highlighted when The Finals was unveiled last month, as many over at Embark Studios are former Battlefield developers. There's a very good reason for that judging by what I got for you today.

The team has announced that The Finals' closed pre-alpha test is set to start on Thursday, and we've gotten a really impressive gameplay trailer to entice even more people to sign up for it. I think it's safe to say the test will be full of eager players, as those extremely detailed destructible environments and intense shootouts makes even me want to become a PC player. Just look at this.