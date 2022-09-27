Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
The Finals

The Finals destroys everything in impressive gameplay trailer

The former Battlefield developers show that they still know how to make fun shooters with destructible environments.

HQ

It wasn't surprising that destructible environments were highlighted when The Finals was unveiled last month, as many over at Embark Studios are former Battlefield developers. There's a very good reason for that judging by what I got for you today.

The team has announced that The Finals' closed pre-alpha test is set to start on Thursday, and we've gotten a really impressive gameplay trailer to entice even more people to sign up for it. I think it's safe to say the test will be full of eager players, as those extremely detailed destructible environments and intense shootouts makes even me want to become a PC player. Just look at this.

HQ
The Finals

