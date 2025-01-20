The final 8 BLAST Bounty Spring 2025 teams have been locked in

HQ

Over the past weekend, the closed qualifier for the BLAST Bounty Spring 2025 took place, and that means we now know the eight teams who have qualified and will be present at the main tournament happening this week.

Following a gruelling few days, the eight teams that have netted a spot at the LAN Finals are:



G2 Esports



Natus Vincere



Team Vitality



Team Spirit



BetBoom Team



PaiN Gaming



Eternal Fire



Heroic



Despite knowing which eight teams will be present and battling it out at Copenhagen's BLAST Studios to snag a portion of the $500,000 prize pool, we don't yet have a bracket to talk about, as instead there will be a Draft Show taking place on January 22, where the teams will select who they want to face first in the quarter-finals. The show is scheduled for 20:00 GMT / 21:00 CET on Wednesday.