The Esports World Cup Counter-Strike 2 Play-In and Playoffs brackets are set

After a day of action, eight teams are already in danger of being knocked out of the Esports World Cup Counter-Strike 2 tournament. The Opening Stage is over, and with seven matches already in the books, seven teams have already landed spots in the Playoffs while eight teams have faltered and sunk into the Play-Ins where they will all be competing for the single remaining Playoffs spot.

With this in mind, we now have the confirmed brackets for both the Play-In and Playoffs. The Play-Ins will be held today, and you can see the eight competing teams below and how they're path to the final Playoffs spot has been laid out.

As for the Playoffs, this will begin tomorrow and will see the eight final teams battling it out for a spot in the grand final that will be played on Sunday. Teams will want to be here, as it will net them $400,000 if they win, as well as a slate of Club Points to help their organisation in the Club Championship.