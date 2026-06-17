The end of ad blockers is here because of Google Chrome

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Google Chrome's update to Manifest V3 for extensions is about to bring an end to many ad blocker tools, as reported by 9 to 5 Google.

Google is bringing an end to Manifest V2 and with it, popular ad blockers such as uBlock Origin are coming to an end as well. This will also impact other Chromium-based browsers, but other browsers may continue supporting these, if they so choose. But Microsoft Edge and Opera are likely to follow Chrome's example.

Chrome 150 is expected June 30, 2026, and it "removes the primary technical workaround power users had kept in their toolkit (ExtensionManifestV2Disabled). A limited DevTools method persists, but it requires manually patching page elements each session and isn't practical for daily use".

And then, Chrome 151 is expected July 2026, and it "will remove the remaining flags (ExtensionManifestV2Unsupported, ExtensionManifestV2Availability, and AllowLegacyMV2Extensions)".