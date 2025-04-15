The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is real and will be released this year, following the leak of the main artwork and dozens of screenshots

We were 90% sure there was an updated version of Oblivion in the works for current-gen systems, but we weren't sure who was developing it (at least, not entirely) or when we'd see it. Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda have been abruptly silent on the matter, and officially, the game doesn't exist. Well, for the rest of the world it is real.

A major leak of images from within the Virtuos studio has blown the lid off The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, as this version is called, which is a complete graphical remake of the 2006 title released on PC, Xbox 360 and PS3. In the images you can see the redesign of some scenarios, such as the interiors of buildings, and also Ayleid ruins (or elven ruins) outdoors, as well as some enemies such as the Spriggan.

We're not sure when we'll see The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered arrive, but earlier today we told you that the latest rumours from Jeff grubb were even hinting at a surprise next week, so we'll keep an eye out for more news.

Will you be playing this now certain The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered?