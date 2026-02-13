The Duskbloods 2026 release window reconfirmed by FromSoftware parent company

HQ

While FromSoftware fans might paw at the door of the famed video game studio asking for another Elden Ring, Bloodborne, or even Sekiro title, it's clear the Dark Souls creators have other plans, at least for now, as they explore the worlds of multiplayer-only games and Switch 2 exclusives.

We've already seen the first foray into multiplayer with Elden Ring: Nightreign, and then there's The Duskbloods still to come this year. The Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive PvPvE game was revealed as a surprise as part of the Switch 2's launch stream, and hasn't had much attention since. Despite disappearing for a while, the Miyazaki-led grimdark fantasy is still set to meet its 2026 release window.

At least, that's according to the latest financials from FromSoftware's parent company Kadokawa (via Wccftech). We don't get more information than a reconfirmation of the 2026 launch window, as well as being told again that this is a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive. There's plenty to speculate on, though, as it's believed The Duskbloods' development began before marketing was released on Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, that could make it an incredibly deep FromSoftware title, even if its premise might not be the game fans initially hoped for.

With the game being a multiplayer offering, we'd imagine that the Nintendo Switch 2 exclusivity may come to an end at some point. Even though there are a lot of Switch 2 users out there, whether there's enough to sustain a FromSoftware multiplayer game is another question entirely.