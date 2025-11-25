The Duskbloods rumoured to have been in development longer than any previous FromSoftware title

HQ

Many people were excited when it emerged that FromSoftware is working on an exclusive Switch 2 game to be released next year, called The Duskbloods. And it seems that this is a project they are very serious about, because according to a Chinese journalist (via Vice), it has been in development since 2019 and has been beta tested more thoroughly than any other title from the studio.

Vice states that the same journalist has a good track record for FromSoftware leaks, and in their translation of his report, we can read:

"From what I know, The Duskbloods was greenlit even earlier than the marketing period for Sekiro's release. It is the FromSoftware title that has spent the longest time purely on gameplay prototyping and validation among all of their games so far. Although it's PVE and PVP, it reportedly contains many innovative elements the team themselves are very proud of."

The same source says that the gameplay in multiplayer will be so robust that it is expected to be used as inspiration for future titles from the studio.

Considering that 2026 is just over a month away, it seems entirely possible that we will get a closer look at The Duskbloods during The Game Awards in just over two weeks. Check the video below for more information.