The devs don't know how many parts FF VII: Remake will have

Final Fantasy VII: Remake was released a few weeks ago and the game managed to sell over 3.5 million copies in just three days. We know that the Square Enix is already working hard on Part 2, which is set to release at some point in the not too far distant future, as stated by game director Tetsuya Nomura and producer Yoshinori Kitase in an interview in the Final Fantasy VII: Remake Ultimania guide, currently only available in Japan (and translated by Gematsu).

In the interview, the developers were asked how many parts the full game will be composed of and the surprise is that, as stated by Kitase-san, the team still cannot give a precise answer. More precisely, Kitase said: "We have a rough idea, but haven't exactly decided yet. It's not something we can definitively say. The widespread speculation seems to be that it'll be a trilogy."

Finally, when asked where they are with Part 2, Nomura replied: "That depends on how many parts there are. If divided into bigger parts it will take a bit of time, and if into smaller parts we will be able to release it in a shorter span. Personally I'd like to release it sooner."

