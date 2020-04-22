FF VII: Remake sold over 3.5 million copies in just 3 days

The first rumours regarding Final Fantasy VII: Remake sales numbers were shared a few days ago , but now we finally have the official data.

Final Fantasy VII: Remake has sold over 3.5 million copies in just three days. A great outcome, especially considering that the game is available exclusively on PlayStation 4. It remains to be seen what goals the "new" adventure of Cloud&Co. will be able to achieve in the future.

