FF VII: Remake sold over 3.5 million copies in just 3 days

The much-anticipated remake of classic JRPG Final Fantasy VII had fans, old and new, rushing to buy the game at launch.

The first rumours regarding Final Fantasy VII: Remake sales numbers were shared a few days ago , but now we finally have the official data.

Final Fantasy VII: Remake has sold over 3.5 million copies in just three days. A great outcome, especially considering that the game is available exclusively on PlayStation 4. It remains to be seen what goals the "new" adventure of Cloud&Co. will be able to achieve in the future.

Did you like Final Fantasy VII: Remake? Have you read our review?

