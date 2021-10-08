The Destiny Content Vault is absorbing Forsaken this February

HQ

While four months is still quite a long time to wait until The Witch Queen expansion lands in Destiny 2, Bungie has been constantly serving up pieces of information about how the game will change when the DLC launches.

As part of the most recent This Week At Bungie blog post, the developer touched on its plans for which parts of Destiny 2 will be entering the Destiny Content Vault (where old game content is retired until it is potentially updated and reintroduced in future updates) when The Witch Queen lands, and its Forsaken that is set to face the music this time around.

As Bungie mentioned, the Tangled Shore location, the Forsaken campaign, and all Year 4 seasonal content will be heading to the DCV in February 2022. This won't include all of the Forsaken expansion or Year 4 however, as the Dreaming City and Battlegrounds will remain to explore and continue playing. To offset this loss to Destiny 2, Bungie is making the Forsaken campaign free to play for all players starting from December 7, 2021, so that every Guardian can witness the narrative that marked the end of Cayde-6.

In the accompanying article that further expanded on the decision to vault Forsaken, Bungie said, "Vaulting this content will allow us the space to launch The Witch Queen expansion and its new Throne World destination, as well as new features like weapon crafting, the new Legendary difficulty campaign option, the new Glaive weapon archetype, plus all the additional content we have planned for the four new Seasons to come starting in February."

Also revealed in the TWAB was a new Ghost shell that will be available in the upcoming Festival of the Lost seasonal event. Bungie has yet to officially reveal this year's version of the event, but it was noted that it will be kicking off "next week", which likely points to October 12 as the start date, as Tuesdays are when Destiny 2 gets its weekly reset.