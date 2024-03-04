The Crow's Rochelle Davis isn't a fan of the appearance of the new film's Eric Draven

Recently, we got our first look at Bill Skarsgård as Eric Draven in the upcoming reboot of The Crow. This glimpse at the character soon led the director of the original film to speak out and voice his discontent with the film, and it seems like he isn't alone.

Because Rochelle Davis, the actress who played Sarah in the 1994 film, has now also spoken up and stated that she isn't a fan of the look of Eric Draven in the film. As per TMZ, she thinks the character looks "dingy, dirty, grungy" and that her first thought when seeing Skarsgård in costume for Draven was simply "yuck".

Davis has also gone as far as to call on fans to boycott this reboot and not see it in cinemas in an effort of respecting the legacy of Brandon Lee, who died on-set during the filming of the 1994 original.