We've got our first look at The Crow reboot with Bill Skarsgård

Over 30 years ago, the original version of The Crow was struck with tragedy when its star Brandon Lee was accidentally shot dead during filming. Now, coming from director Rupert Sanders, we're seeing a new version of The Crow.

This version will star Swedish actor Bill Skarsgård alongside FKA Twigs. Like the first version, it'll see Skarsgård's character and his girlfriend brutally murdered after demons from her past come back to haunt them.

Stuck in a limbo between life and death, The Crow will rise to deal with these evildoers. The Crow's reboot releases on the 7th of June, and you can check out the first look at Bill Skarsgård in the image below:

