The Cat in the Hat: Rainy Day Mayhem to offer family-friendly unpredictable fun

Towards the end of the year, we are expecting a brand-new The Cat in the Hat animated film to land in cinemas, and naturally, with such an iconic family-friendly flick soon to premiere, it only makes sense that there'd be a family-friendly video game based on the chaotic cat to boot.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises has teamed up with Outright Games and developer Causal Brothers to create the title known as The Cat in the Hat: Rainy Day Mayhem, with this being a party game that "invites players into a world of playful chaos and unpredictable fun". It will be playable either solo or with up to four friends in local action, and players will be able to step into the shoes of Sally, Johnny, Thing 1, Thing 2, and Little Cat A, while the main mammal, The Cat in the Hat (and the beloved Fish), steward the experience as commentators.

Coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on October 30 (just a few days ahead of the film's premiere), we're told the game will offer two core game modes. The main one will be Find the Cat, which is a sort of fast-paced hide-and-seek experience, whereas the second is a series of minigames, offering up a total of 18 activities to flick through.

Beyond all of this, in the announcement press release, we're informed that the game has been fundamentally built with accessibility and replayability in mind, all while tapping in Dr. Seuss' signature rhyming and mischievous manner.

Check out the announcement trailer for the game below as well as a few images of the action.