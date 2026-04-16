The Caribou Trail will offer a new perspective on World War I this May

During the Galaxies Spring Showcase, the next in the onslaught of gaming showcases and broadcasts that have so far coined 2026, developer Unreliable Narrators popped up to share an update on the upcoming narrative adventure title, The Caribou Trail.

The big update to note is that the game is rather close to arrival, as The Caribou Trail will debut on PC and PS5 as soon as May 14, meaning it's less than a month away from launch. This was confirmed in a new trailer that spotlighted a bit of additional gameplay.

As for what The Caribou Trail is about, the game looks to offer a new perspective on the First World War, with it following three soldiers as they learn the truth of the conflict and simply attempt to survive the horrors. The gameplay will include trench digging, dog tag collecting, and taking on reckless missions, all of which further showcase how soldiers were sent to war with a false interpretation of what to expect.

Will you be playing The Caribou Trail next month?