The bracket is set for the Marvel Rivals EMEA Invitational's playoffs

The first-ever major Marvel Rivals tournament is around halfway complete. The Marvel Rivals EMEA Invitational wrapped up its Swiss stage this past weekend and this coming weekend it will officially end after the playoffs take place between March 7-9. This portion of the tournament will only see eight teams in attendance as the rest have already been eliminated. In fact, we know the structure of this playoff bracket as the seeding has confirmed which teams will face each other to kick things off.

For starters, the upper bracket will commence with Virtus.pro facing OG Esports. This will then be followed by Luminosity vs. Fnatic. The winners will advance whereas the losers will drop to the lower bracket to face off with either the winner of Team Peps vs. Dusty or the winner of Twisted Minds vs. Ecstatic.

The playoff bracket will continue until March 9 when the final happens and the two remaining teams face off for a share of the $100,000 prize pool and the inaugural Marvel Rivals champion title.

