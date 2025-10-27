The bracket is set for Overwatch Champions Series 2025 World Finals

HQ

The various regional leagues for the 2025 Overwatch Champions Series are now in the books. Over the past weekend, the EMEA, North America, Asia, and Japan vs. Pacific divisions wrapped up, meaning we now know the confirmed 12 teams for the World Finals at the end of November and likewise how each have been seeded into the double-elimination bracket.

As it stands, four teams get a first-round bye for winning each of the bigger and more competitive regional leagues. This includes Twisted Minds for EMEA, Team Liquid for North America, Crazy Raccoon for Korea, and Weibo Gaming for China. The rest of the teams, including runner-up squads for each of these aforementioned regions have to battle it out in the first-round, which is seeded as follows.

OWCS World Finals 2025 first-round match-ups:



Spacestation Gaming vs. Team Peps



Al Qadsiah vs. Geekay Esports



Team CC vs. T1



Team Falcons vs. Varrel



As for the second round, this is also seeded as follows:



Crazy Raccoon vs. Winner of Spacestation/Peps



Weibo Gaming vs. Winner of Qadsiah/Geekay



Twisted Minds vs. Winner of CC/T1



Team Liquid vs. Winner of Falcons/Varrel



As it's a double-elimination tournament, each team can lose one game and continue to stay alive, but losing a second will result in being knocked out. The event will kick off on November 26 and end on the 30th, all at DreamHack Stockholm.

Who do you regard as the favourite to win the World Finals?