The Boondock Saints 3 is confirmed to be in the works

What was previously just a rumor has now been confirmed: a third film about the MacManus brothers is on the way; Boondock Saints 3 is becoming a reality. Sean Patrick Flanery revealed this in a recent interview when he was asked about the film.

Although the actor wasn't willing to share any specific details, he did accidentally slip the timeline during the conversation, mentioning that filming will take place between March and August.

"That motherfer texted me last night. He's one of my best friends. Solid dude. I can't say that about a lot of people in Hollywood, but that is a solid motherfer. One of the best dudes in Hollywood, and he's been a dear friend of mine since '94. We shot that in '99... We're shooting between March and August."

In other words, most likely next year, which hopefully means we'll see the two brothers again before 2026.

Are you looking forward to Boondock Saints 3?