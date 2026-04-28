The Blood of Dawnwalker's open-world traversal revealed (and why there are no mounts)

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The live presentation is now over and the embargo has lifted, therefore we can tell you much, much more about The Blood of Dawnwalker from our time with both the game and the devs at the premises of the Rebel Wolves in Warsaw a couple of weeks ago. So first and foremost, there's our new preview and video preview of the game here. Then, you can watch our (fully subtitled) interview with creative director Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz below, where among other things we talk about the still-under-wraps open world of the RPG.

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"Sure. I mean, the world is big", Tomaszkiewicz confirms firstly about the real scale of the map when asked about potential mounts and teleporting shrines. "And of course, we were thinking about how do you traverse through it. And we don't have a mount specifically, but we have some abilities unique to a vampire or a mage that you get to use to traverse faster, right?"

It's then only natural for protagonist Coen, who got his Vrakhiri abilities inspired by werewolves, to make use of those instead of relying on other creatures. The creative director elaborates:

"So, one of them is shapeshift. You get to turn into a wolf as a vampire and you can get to move around quickly. And you can level this up, of course, to make it even faster. And for a mage, it's more like slowing the time a little bit, bending reality and moving through it faster. So, I think they're pretty cool and they kind of allow for these interesting traversal combinations. Because as a vampire, as you might remember, you have these abilities to Shadow Step, to walk on vertical surfaces. And you can combine this, of course. You can run fast and jump and Shadow Step. It creates this interesting, fluid system of movement around and getting to inaccessible areas."

We caught a couple of finer details about the mysterious full map in our aforelinked full preview. How had you pictured traversal mechanics in The Blood of Dawnwalker until now?