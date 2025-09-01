Despite being a vampire, The Blood of Dawnwalker's protagonist was based on a werewolf

HQ

The Blood of Dawnwalker is a vampire game. You fight vampires, you chat with vampires. By night, you become a vampire and can use all of their powers. However, Rebel Wolves' didn't just look at vampire mythology when creating their own blood-suckers.

Speaking to us at Gamescom, The Blood of Dawnwalker director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz revealed that they actually looked at werewolves when first designing the game's protagonist, Coen. "We designed Coen based on the werewolf, actually, because the werewolf is the human at the day and, you know, the beast at the night," Tomaszkiewicz said.

"And we thought, OK, what would be if we have the, you know, the human at the day and the vampire at the night? How to achieve that, you know?" he continued, explaining that because Coen worked in silver mines as a youth, he cannot fully become a vampire. "This change is going back, but at the night it's going further and you can use your powers. And this way we create the character, which is not overpowered, has this duality in him."

If you want to check out our full interview with Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, where we also discuss any potential Henry Cavill inspirations for Coen, check out the full interview below: