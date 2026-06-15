The Blood of Dawnwalker will get free but "smaller" DLC after release

HQ

The Blood of Dawnwalker is confirmed to get DLC, but if you were hoping for large expansions from the former Witcher 3 developers working on the vampire game, you may want to think again. Instead, we're confirmed to get free, but smaller DLC offerings, with not much more detail being given out right now.

Speaking to Polish outlet PAP Biznes (via MP1st), Rebel Wolves CEO Konrad Tomaszkiewicz said that Rebel Wolves, the developer of The Blood of Dawnwalker, is already developing a "schedule of smaller, free DLC."

"As for whether there will be add-ons immediately or not at all, we have recently started talks on this topic so as to plan a roadmap and timeline of smaller, free add-ons, but we have not yet made a decision," he said. Tomaszkiewicz added that the goal right now is to keep the "cash balance" high, so that the already revealed and planned sequels in different eras and following different cultures can be made.

Already, 1.5 million players have wishlisted The Blood of Dawnwalker, so if Rebel Wolves manages to stick the landing, we could see a lot of interest in this vampire RPG. We'll only know for sure when it makes its debut this September.