The beta for PS4 update 8.50 is now live, here's what it includes

With beta invites currently flying around for the PS4's 8.50 update, we can now confirm just what new features it contains.

Fortunately, this isn't just another stability update, as it includes a handful of useful quality of life improvements. In Messages, you now turn off notifications from certain groups you're in, which is pretty useful if there's one particular group that won't stop making noise. Another improvement is that other players will no longer see that you're playing a game that you have hidden. This is perfect for those of us who want to hide away our guilty pleasures from judging eyes.

If you have signed up for any previous PS4 betas, you should check your inbox now to see if you have received a code. No release date has been confirmed for update 8.50, but it should be noted that the codes sent out for the beta expire on May 31.

You can check out the full list of changes from the beta below:

Main features updated in this system software beta version

• In Messages, you can now turn notifications on or off for each of the groups you're in. On the group screen, open the options menu and select Turn Notifications Off.

Other update features

• On the game session details screen, you can now use the Request to Join button to ask the session leader to join their game session. The session leader can then send you an invite to join the game session.

• When playing a game you've hidden, other players will no longer see that you're currently playing that game.

• The Communities feature is no longer available.