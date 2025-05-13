The Bear: Season 4 will actually premiere on June 25

HQ

Earlier this year, a report started doing the rounds that suggested that The Bear would return for its fourth season on Hulu/Disney+ on June 15. Well, that was partly true, as the official premiere date has now been locked in and it has confirmed a close but not exactly the same arrival.

As per Variety, we're told that The Bear will return to the streaming platform on June 25 (June 26 for those in the UK and Europe), with all 10 episodes dropping at once on this day. This is 10 days later than expected, but few will likely mind waiting that long for a show that has continued to impress season after season.

This chapter of the story will pick up on the events of Season 3, which saw Ayo Edebiri's Sydney leaving The Bear to instead found and lead her own restaurant, all while The Bear continues to hobble along under the shaky leadership of Jeremy Allen White's Carmy.